We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Outdoors

This Coleman Portable Camping Stove Is Down to $95

Save 30% on a propane camping stove to take on your next trip in the woods.

By
Joe Tilleli
Alerts
Three pancakes grilling on the camping stove.
Graphic: Joe Tilleli

The weather has gotten warmer and it’s now a great time to head outside—maybe take an extended weekend away to go camping. Be sure to take with you some great amenities to enhance the trip. This portable camping stove has two adjustable burners for precise temperature control. Coleman is one of the best brands for gills on the market. It’s got side panels that flip up to block the wind and its pressure control tech keeps the heat consistent even in cold weather or at high altitudes.

Coleman Tabletop Propane Grill | $95 | Amazon

The propane camping stove normally is set at $135 but right now you can score one for 30% off. That brings the price down to under $100.

