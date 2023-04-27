It's all consuming.
Kitchen

This Pasta Strainer for $13 Snaps Right Onto the Pot

Save 57% on the #1 best-selling food strainer on Amazon.

Joe Tilleli
Image for article titled This Pasta Strainer for $13 Snaps Right Onto the Pot
Graphic: Joe Tilleli

How is it that you go about straining pasta? If you’re putting a colander in the sink and dumping your pasta into it, know there is a better way. This flexible silicone design easily snaps right onto any pot, pan, or bowl you’ve got. Taking up only a fraction of the space of a traditional strainer, the Snap N Strain pot strainer is the perfect kitchen accessory. This makes it easier to hold onto pasta water for recipes that call for that and the pasta all remains in its original pot, saving you on the amount of cleanup you’ll have to do after cooking.

Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pasta Strainer | $13 | Amazon

The Snap N Strain pasta strainer is the # best-selling food strainer on Amazon. Typically it goes for $30 but right now all colors have been discounted. You can pick up the lime green, gray, orange, or red for somewhere between $13 and $15.

