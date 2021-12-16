Nerf Mega XL Boom Dozer Blaster | $19 | Amazon

We’ll all know Nerf, the global weapons manufacturer which has been selling to both sides of the kid war for years. They’ve made many technological breakthroughs in the industry from suction cups on the ends of ammunintion to figuring out how to make footballs whistle when you throw them. But with this? With the Nerf Mega XL Boom Dozer Blaster? They laughed in the face of the gods and made a dart that pretty chonky. It might even make you say “Oww” if you get hit by one. They’re also only selling for $19 right now.