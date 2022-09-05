Alienware 38-Inch Ultrawide Curved Gaming Monitor | $1243 | Amazon



Gaming looks better and better with each passing year, and it’s literally never been better than it is right now. That’s why a lot of people are opting to upgrade their monitors, because you want to make sure your powerful GPU is giving you everything it can. This Alienware 38-Inch Ultrawide Curved Gaming Monitor happens to be 15% off today at $1243, and it’s definitely going to make things look better. The Alienware 38-Inch Ultrawide Curved Gaming Monitor has a 3840 x 1600 resolution, allows gamers to see up to 24% more pixels thanks to the curvature, has amazing colors, and even has proper G-Sync too, so you’ll never miss a thing next time you’re feeling the pressure in a game.