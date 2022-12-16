We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Shark AV2511AE AI Ultra Robot Vacuum | $388 | 35% Off | Amazon

Gift a robot vacuum to a pet owner: they’ll love it. This Shark Robot Vacuum picks up everything—and self-cleans too. HEPA filtration absorbs the particles just as the suction does. Double-clean! Ever the diligent robot, this vacuum is programmed to make two complete passes of each room for an efficient deep-clean that reaches every corner. With 360° sensors, it knows how to avoid people, objects, and walls in its route. It also knows when to return to its dock to recharge, and resume its pickup once it’s charged sufficiently . Pretty smart, pretty adaptable, and currently it’s 35% off.