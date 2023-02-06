It's all consuming.
This Flowery Candle Is a Very Sweet Valentine’s Day Gift

The scent embodiment of a romantic "thinking of you" note.

By
Erin O'Brien
Homesick Candle - Love Letters | $33 | 15% Off | Amazon
Photo: Amazon

Homesick Candle - Love Letters | $33 | 15% Off | Amazon

Candles are obviously very romantic. Love is a flame, they say. This candle, by the very-good brand Homesick, envisions love blossoming like a flower, with notes of peony, rose, and jasmine. The scent evokes flowers given by a lover, or pressed flowers to a love note, with its middle notes of sandalwood. Though the top notes are flowery, that sandalwood note rounds out the scent and makes the scent smell warmer. This soy blend wax has a very long burn time: 60 to 80 hours! Flames, flowers—I guess there are a lot of things love is like. May the flames of your love never extinguish.

Home