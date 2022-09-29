Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac | $156 | Amazon



Don’t do your vacuuming yourself; embrace the world of smart tech and get a tiny robot disc to do it for you. Even if the robots do turn on us, and who can blame them, it’s highly unlikely that your little robot vacuum will be able to take you out, which is a huge plus. It’s also nice that the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac happens to be 48% off today at $156. The Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac works with Alexa or Google Assistant, can be controlled via an app, will automatically vacuum up messes in your home and will even suck harder when it finds something stubborn, and it has a battery life of up to 100 minutes. It’s a great little vacuum that will make your life just a little bit easier.