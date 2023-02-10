This Ember Mug for $25 off Will Keep Your Drink Warm and Toasty

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug | $125 | Amazon



Always drink at your preferred temperature from the first sip to the very last thanks to this smart mug’s built-in battery. This 10 oz smart mug lets you set the temperature between 120° and 145° so you can enjoy your hot drink like coffee or tea at its best. It can maintain the tem perature for up to 90 minutes with its built-in battery or all day long with the included charging coaster. Fair warning, it is not dishwasher nor microwave safe. Though in all fairness, you won’t need to microwave it since its main job beyond holding the liquid is to heat it up. Get it in fun metallic colors like gold, rose gold, copper, and stainless steel for $25 off.