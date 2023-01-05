It's all consuming.
This Electric Wine Cooler Will Chill Your Wine to the Perfect Temperature for $15 off

You can get one of the best wine chillers for just $123.

Joe Tilleli
Cobalance Electric Wine Chiller | $123 | Amazon | Clip Coupon
So how is this electric wine cooler better than, say, a bucket with ice in it? Well, it comes down to precision and control. When you put a wine bottle directly in ice, you risk overchilling it, affecting the taste. In addition, that bottle will only stay chilled for as long as the ice isn’t melted—about three to four hours. With the electric chiller, you can accurately control the exact temperature to keep the best aromas and flavors in your wine and it can stay that temperature for 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Just clip the coupon and save an additional 5% on this alternative to a wine cooler fridge.

