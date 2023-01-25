This Dishwasher-safe Water Bottle Is Too Cool for Its Own Good

W&P Porter Glass Water Bottle w/ Protective Silicone Sleeve | $28 | 7% Off | Amazon
Lately I’ve been looking for a water bottle that ... how should I say it ... isn’t ugly. Something that holds a decent amount of water, is dishwasher safe, and doesn’t have that “sports straw” situation that I hate. For that reason, I’m kind of digging the Porter from W&P, especially since it’s made of glass. That means its BPA-free and dishwasher safe. The silicone exterior protects the glass from minor bumps and helps you grip the bottle. I’m a sucker for terrazzo in its Memphis design glory, but the other silicone sleeves are robed in pleasingly minimal colors. If you’re a design freak who doesn’t like to wash dishes, the W&P Porter might be the water bottle calling your name.