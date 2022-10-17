Crockpot Electric Lunch Box | $30 | Amazon

Is it just me or does the microwave sort of ruin leftovers? It leaves a lot of food a watery mess and doesn’t always cook through everything evenly. You can avoid that entirely with this Crockpot e lectric l unch b ox. This 20-oz portable food warmer is perfect for taking soups, chili, and more with you and then warming it up when you’re ready to eat. It’s dishwasher friendly for easy cleaning and has a tight-sealing lid to prevent spills when taking it on the go. It’s 33% off right now at Amazon so you can start eating your leftovers for lunch the way you remember them tasting the day before.