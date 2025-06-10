This Creamy Mechanical Keyboard is a Dream to Type on and It's Over $30 off

Mechanical keyboards are one of those things that, once you try them, you can’t imagine going back. If you’re someone who spends endless hours at a computer—whether it’s for writing, work, or gaming—a mechanical keyboard is the kind of upgrade that’ll genuinely make a difference. At the very least, it’ll make you feel like your setup just got a whole lot better.

AULA F99 Pro Wireless Mechanical Keyboard | $77 | TikTok Shop

The TikTok shop has an affordable option for a click-clacky keyboard. The AULA F99 Pro wireless mechanical keyboard has swappable keys, can connect over either USB-C or 2.4GHz, and the switches are pre-lubed. It has a creamy feel so it’s not the loudest mechanical keyboard you can find, but maybe that’s a good thing for you. The creaminess feels great under your fingers as you type.



This wouldn’t be a gaming keyboard without of course RGB lighting. The keys are backlit with support for 16.8 million colors.



Right now, the AULA F99 Pro wireless mechanical keyboard is available at the TikTok shop for between $77. That’s down from $106. Head over and change the way you type and game today.

