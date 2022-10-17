Flash Furniture White Mesh Swivel Chair | $140 | Amazon



Listen up people, a lot of us work from home now, or spend as much of our spare time as possible at a desk playing games or whatever else. You can definitely do that on a fancy gaming chair and be alright, but you could also just grab this Flash Furniture White Mesh Swivel Chair while it’s $140, which is 53% off. The Flash Furniture White Mesh Swivel Chair is designed to be incredibly comfortable on both your butt and your back, has a ventilated curved back for both lumbar support and breathability , a tilt level for adjustments when you wanna lie down for some reason, and even has flip- up arms for when you want that little bit of extra freedom.