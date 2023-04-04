It's all consuming.
This Citrus Juicer Is 45% Off And The Perfect Way To Juice Up Your Life

The Ark Reamer Citrus Juicer is a great addition to any home and can really add some flavor to those morning drinks.

Jason Coles
This juicer is an ideal way to sneak a bit more fruit into your life.
Image: Jason Coles

This Ark Reamer Citrus Juicer has an excellent saving on it today thanks to a combination of a 32% reduction and a 20% clip coupon, which brings the price down to $9. This citrus juicer can be used to get liquid out of a range of fruits, is really easy to clean, has a measuring cup, and is completely manual, so there’ll be no noise early in the morning.

Ark Reamer Citrus Juicer | $9 | Clip Coupon

This tiny juicer makes for a perfect gift for those who you’re subtly trying to get more fruit into, or anyone into fitness and health, and also makes for a great device to have in the kitchen in case of emergency juicing needs. After all, if life gives you lemons, then this juicer is going to be essential. 

