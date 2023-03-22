It's all consuming.
This Car Vacuum Cleaner Is 28% Off Today And An Upgrade To One Of Amazon's Bestsellers

The ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner is an easy way to keep the car clean, or just clean up awkward spots.

Jason Coles
Image: Jason Coles

The ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner 2.0 is 28% off today, making it only $29 today, and it’s an upgrade to one of Amazon’s bestsellers, and a favorite of ours here at The Inventory. It has high suction power, an LED light to better see things you need to suck up, a double HEPA filter, and it’s incredibly light, making it perfect for car cleaning or just keeping annoying spots clear. 

ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner 2.0 | $29

We’ve all had the horrible experience of dropping a pastry or, well, the constant mess that is having kids or pets in the car, and being able to deal with that in an instant is worth its weight in gold. Thankfully, this doesn’t weigh much, and doesn’t cost much either. 

