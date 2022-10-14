Bosma Aegis Smart Door Lock | $90 | Amazon



Smart homes are becoming more common as people embrace the joys of technology, and also horror stories about smart tech become less frequent because it all gets more secure. One of the most useful bits of smart tech a lot of people look to is a smart lock, and this Bosma Aegis Smart Door Lock is a great smart lock, and it also has 25% off today at $90. The Bosma Aegis Smart Door Lock allows you to manage passcodes from anywhere whenever you need to, can auto-lock and unlock as you move towards or away from it, has advanced encryption for security, and can even grant temporary passcodes if you’re expecting guests. It’s also easy to install, which is always a nice bonus .