Amazon has an unbeatable grill-season deal going today: The Biison Digital Meat Thermometer is just $15 right now, marked way down from its usual retail price of $90. The Biison Digital Meat Thermometer is portable and accurate, ensuring your meats are properly cooked for safety and peak flavor.

Biison Digital Meat Thermometer | $16 | Amazon

There are so many features that make this a solid buy, even above the awesome 82% A mazon discount. The Biison’s foldable design makes it compact and easy to store, and it has a hanging hole and two built-in powerful magnets if you want to keep it handy on your fridge or grill. It’s waterproof, and the large digits on the backlit LED screen make for easy reading. A reliable $90 meat thermometer for just $16 is a fantastic addition to your cooking arsenal.