Bella Pro Series Air Fryer | $60 | Best Buy



Air fryers are such a wild trend, and just when I think its time has passed, a deal like this pops up, and everyone goes crazy. In all seriousness, my pals who have one love it. If you’re on the hunt, this Bella Pro Series model, it’s $40 off right now.

Advertisement

This 6-quart touchscreen air fryer is powerful and efficient to turn all your goods crispy and evenly cooked. The heat tech also makes sure you aren’t wasting energy as it preheats much fast than other fryers and convection ovens on the market. Although it might seem small, it can handle up to five pounds of food at a time— so if you’re thinking of making a large fried chicken, the Bella Pro can take it.

There’s auto-shutoff after an hour so no fear about accidentally leaving it on. This fryer is easy to clean because the pan and tray can go in the dishwasher. It’s simple to program for frying, broiling, roasting, reheating, and even dehydrating with very little oil. Literally savings all around. Plenty of new things to try once you get this nifty appliance in your kitchen.

This item will ship for free.

G/O Media may get a commission Save $40 Bella Pro Series Air Fryer Join the Fryer Craze!

Fast, crispy and evenly cooked food every time. Buy for $60 at Best Buy

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari on 10/05/20 and was updated with new information on 09/04/21.