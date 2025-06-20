Everything we own needs to be charged almost every freaking day it seems. We have our phones, our earbuds, and, heck, even our watches. Plugging them all into a standard outlet or power strip is going to require a bunch of charging blocks, and sometimes those can be so chunky that they take up both open outlets next to the one they're in. Avoid the hassle. Get a dedicated charging station with enough varied ports to keep all your devices charged.

This Baseus power station is designed to be placed on either your desk to nightstand. It has adhesive grips on the bottom to keep it firmly in place so yuo alwasys know where to reach for it. It's got a total of 10 different outlets so you can charge and power up to 10 devices at a time.

Among these 10 ports are six AC outlets, three USB-C ports, and one USB-A port. You'll be capable of charging up your laptop fast at 67W.

Right now, Amaozn has the Baseus charging station discounted down by 40%. That brings the price from $50 to just $30, saving you $20 for a limited time.

Note: The Inventory may receive commision from sales generated by this article.