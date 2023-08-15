It's all consuming.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
It's all consuming.
Peripherals

This Awesome Samsung 1TB Portable SSD Is 56% Off Right Now

This SSD can store a huge amount and is incredibly quick too.

By
Jason Coles
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Fast, big, and powerful. The perfect SSD.
Fast, big, and powerful. The perfect SSD.
Image: Jason Coles

Getting more storage is a constant necessity for modern-day PCs, so it’s good that this Samsung 1TB Portable SSD is currently 56% off at just $70. This SSD has speeds of up to 1050MB/s, can store up to 1TB of pretty much anything, is IP65 rated for protection, and is portable to boot.

Samsung 1TB Portable SSD | $70 | 56% Off

This Samsung 1TB Portable SSD is an excellent addition to any PC, whether that’s one you’re using for work, creative tasks, or just gaming. More storage is always needed, so getting it for cheap is living the dream. 

Advertisement