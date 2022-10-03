Amazon Luna Bundle | $115 | Amazon



Cloud gaming is really quite amazing. Rather than relying on an expensive gaming PC or a pricey console, you can just get a controller, a tablet, and a subscription, and you’re good to go. While it’s not the most popular service, Amazon Luna still offers a lot of convenience and a great controller, and it has a wide selection of games too, which makes this Amazon Luna Bundle which is 47% off at $115 a great get. This Amazon Luna Bundle comes with a Fire HD 10 tablet, which can be used for streaming TV shows and films, accessing apps, and also playing games via Amazon Luna. It also comes with a Luna controller which looks heavily-inspired by the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, and lets you save money on both things and get gaming on the Cloud.