It's all consuming.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
It's all consuming.
Peripherals

This Amazing Logitech Multi-Device Keyboard Is 40% Off Today

It clicks, it clacks, and it connects to everything.

By
Jason Coles
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
This keyboard not only types, but also looks good.
This keyboard not only types, but also looks good.
Image: Jason Coles

This lovely Logitech Multi-Device Keyboard is currently 40% off, making it just $24, and it’s an excellent device. This keyboard can connect to just about any device or computer going, can easily switch between three of them, and has flow cross-computer control for seamless working.

Logitech Multi-Device Keyboard | $24 | 40% Off

The Logitech Multi-Device Keyboard also has a good sense of subtle style, and it’s light and easy to carry around. It’s also got no shape edges, making it good to chew on for toddlers. Not that that’s what’s happening while we work. Not at all.

Advertisement