Mobile Devices

This Amazing Fire HD Tablet Gaming Brings The Cloud To You With 48% Off

This bundle has a tablet, a controller, and that's pretty much all you need.

By
Jason Coles
This bundle lets you game on the cloud, which sounds fluffy and comfortable.
Image: Jason Coles

This Amazon Fire HD 10 Gaming Bundle comes with everything you need to start gaming without a console, and it’s currently 48% off, making it just $115. This bundle comes with a Fire Tablet 10 HD, and an Amazon Luna controller, which means you can hop into cloud gaming with ease, which is the kind of comfort and novelty that’s hard to beat.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Gaming Bundle | $115 | 48% Off | Early Prime Day Deal

It might seem like an odd prospect, but for those who want to game but don’t want a console, or just fancy a bit of freedom, then make sure you grab this Amazon Fire HD 10 Gaming Bundle while it’s on sale thanks to an early Prime Day sale. 

