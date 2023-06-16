This powerful ZokerLife Stick Vacuum is normally $700, but thanks to a big old 77% discount, and a modest $15 clip coupon, it’s currently on sale for just $145. For that price, you get a cordless vacuum with high suction power, up to 30 minutes of runtime on one charge, a surprisingly quiet clean, and LED lights to help you spot the dirt.

The ZokerLife Stick Vacuum at this price is an easy purchase to make, and it’ll likely be a big upgrade over your current vacuum thanks to its 2200mAh lithium battery, and 180w motor powering all of that good suction.It even has a good filtration system, making it useful for those with allergies.