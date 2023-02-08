This Above-average Microwave Oven Can Air Fry Too

Toshiba 8-in-1 Countertop Microwave with Air Fryer Microwave Combo | $195 | 15% Off | Amazon

It seems like air fryers have taken over microwave s’ duties in reheating food. And for good reason too: they crisp leftovers instead of sogging them out. However, sometimes you need a microwave to do ... things only microwaves can do. This Toshiba microwave is a bit more than just a microwave —it can air fry and broil, among other useful features. It has a small footprint and sits atop your counter, but it does not lack in power; l et this thing defrost a whole chicken for you, and then you’ll know. It even has a built-in odor removing function, in case things get a bit hairy. So t hink of a microwave, and think of it eight times better—that’s this microwave.