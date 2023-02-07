This 8BitDo Controller for Xbox Has the Best D-Pad in the Business

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

8BitDo Pro 2 Wired Controller (Xbox) | $45 | Amazon



8BitDo is one of the more popular third-party controller manufacturers that leans heavily on nostalgia in its designs. This controller is an iteration of the manufacturer’s SN30 Pro which was modeled after the Super Nintendo controller form factor . Because of that, this Xbox version also has arguably the best D-Pad on a first or third-party controller available. If you’re a fan of sidescrollers and platformers, this is D-Pad is unmatched. It has back buttons, all buttons are fully remappable, and it’s compatible with the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One & Windows 10. Get it for $45.