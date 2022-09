8' Towering Skeleton | $250 | Best Buy



Halloween means filling your home and lawn with spooky, scary, and sometimes silly decorations to celebrate the season–like this massive, 8' tall skeleton. They can be your new roommate. Hang out on the couch with them and watch some B horror movies from the 80s. Tell them your biggest hopes and fears. They’re arms are posable which means you can hug them and they can hug you back. Be their best friend. You can do it all with them for $100 off at Best Buy.