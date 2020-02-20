This $7 Corkscrew Is The Perfect Housewarming Gift

True Corkscrew Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

I have very specific preferences when it comes to kitchen tools — my pots and pans must be stainless (I’m sure nonstick technology has improved and the coatings will no longer give you cancer, but you can never be too sure.. right?) my spatulas rubber, my spoons wooden, and my corkscrews waiter-style.



According to Wikipedia (where one must go to do all preliminary research), there are several types of corkscrews, but the two most popular are the winged corkscrew — the type that resembles a little man, with two arms and a pull tab/bottle opener in the middle, which you might find in the homes of either your parents or your niece who just turned twenty-one — and the sommelier, or waiter, style.

I prefer the latter style, for no good reason other than I was able to find one for under ten dollars and in fun colors. Because it’s what’s typically used in restaurants, it makes me feel like a professional, even if I’m using it to uncork another two-buck-Chuck (which apparently costs $1.99 again!).

My favorite waiter-style corkscrew is this one from True, available in twelve different colors. I own it in rose, which I think should be renamed (hello marketing, are you listening?) “millennial pink.” This is the type of tool I want to draw attention to every time I use it. My friends are tired of hearing about my adorable millennial pink corkscrew, which has a cute little knife for tearing through foil with ease, as well as an integrated bottle opener.

At under $8, it’s the perfect tool to stock up on. Buy a few for yourself and stash one in a tote for impromptu beach or park picnics in warmer months, and keep a few on hand for last-minute housewarming or hostess gifts.

Unlike a plant they can’t take care of or another bottle of crappy wine they’ll probably end up cooking with, a corkscrew is a housewarming gift people can actually use — and most likely, need! Corkscrews are one of the top things to disappear between moves (I do not have research to back this up, this fact is purely anecdotal), and you’re guaranteed to be invited back for future parties.

If you really want to knock it out of the park with a wine-focused housewarming gift, add a funky bottle of natty wine and a VacuVin Wine Saver, a handy little low-tech tool that removes the air from an opened bottle of wine for longer storage. Your friends might not ever need it, but it’s the thought that counts, right?

If you’ve been looking for the perfect corkscrew, stop looking. This is it.