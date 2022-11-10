iRobot Roomba s9+ (9550) | $799 | 43% Off | Wayfair

The most advanced robot vacuum iRobot has available, the iRobot Roomba s9+, is 43% off at Wayfair right now. It’ll still run you a crisp $799, but if your holiday wallet is deep or you’re gifting for an entire extended family, this robot vacuum makes an impression. With the deepest clean any Roomba has to offer, this vacuum reaches into your carpets with its powerful suction. It also learns the layout of your home, and retains knowledge with Smart Maps. Your giftee will never have to touch dust again, thanks to the fact this Roomba empties on its own, and the dustbin holds about two months worth of debris. The fussy side of your family will be so into it.