This 320W Portable Power Station and Its Solar Panel Are Somehow Just $310 at StackSocial

If you’re considering buying backup power for your home, the best governing principle to go on is, “you never know.” Lengthy blackouts are rare, but you never know. Situations that would force you out of your home and on the road or off the grid are extremely rare, but you never know. One thing we do know is that the Alpha Digital 320W Portable Power Station and its solar panel will have your back in those situations, and we also know that StackSocial’s 22% off sale bringing you both the power station and the solar panel for just $310 is a spectacular deal.

The Alpha Digital 320W has 8 sources of power to keep your essential devices running: 2 AC outputs, 3 DC outputs, a 60W USB-C port, and 2 USB-A ports. There are 10 connector tips for the DC ports which allow you to charge virtually anything. The LED front panel tells you how much juice the charger has left and how much it’s putting out, so you know when it’s time to connect it to either an AC outlet, the cigarette lighter port of your vehicle, or attach the waterproof solar panel for constant and clean renewable charging.

The Alpha Digital power station has a built-in handle and weighs just 9 pounds, and the solar panel is foldable, so both are easily transportable. They’re also perfect for RV trips and camping. There’s no price you can put on being prepared for emergencies, but this deal for just $310 at StackSocial for both makes this a total steal.