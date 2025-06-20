Logo
Tech

This 2-in-1 Lenovo IdeaPad for Over $500 off Can Be Used As Either a Laptop or a Tablet

For a limited time, Walmart has the 2-in-1 Lenovo IdeaPad 5i with a 360-degree hinge and touchscreen controls on sale.

ByJoe Tilleli
Share to TwitterShare to FacebookShare to RedditShare to EmailShare to Link

Why choose between a laptop or a tablet? You can get one device that does both. The intuitiveness of a laptop, having a keypad and mouse built-in, with the flexibility of a tablet, having touch controls and being able to hold the screen directly.

Suggested Reading

Refresh Your Athletic Wardrobe With Up To 50% Off Almost Everything at Athleta
CAROL Bike’s AI-Powered Cycle Gives You a Full Workout For Less
Got Tension? Make It Go Away With This Amazing Heated Massager

The Lenovo IdeaPad 5i brings laptops and tablets together in one unit. This 14-inch personal device has a 360-degree hinge, allowing you to fold the keyboard back around on itself so you can set it up on your desk or lap like a laptop or get the keys out of the way and just hold and tap and touch with its touchscreen.

Related Content

This 2-in-1 Lenovo IdeaPad for Over $500 off Can Be Used As Either a Laptop or a Tablet
The Beats Solo Buds Drop to One Third the Price of the AirPods Pro

Lenovo IdeaPad 5i 2-in-1 14" Laptop | Over $500 off | Walmart

If using the laptop to watch videos, be they on YouTube or any of the streaming apps like HBO Max, Netflix, or Hulu, you can fold it around three-quarters of the way to have it stand up angled to you for perfect viewing.

Right now, you can get the Lenovo IdeaPad 2-in-1 laptop for $501 off. It's normally $900, but for a limited time, Walmart has it for just $399.

See for $399 at Walmart


📬 Sign up for Kinja Deals

Here's your one-stop shop for the best deals of the day. Sign up now for the free newsletter!