Veken Non Slip Rug Pad | $16 | Amazon

A rug slipping out from under you is not only dangerous, but it’s also seriously annoying. Or when it bunches up in the middle when a pet runs across it? Ugh, it’s the worst. Luckily you can prevent that entirely with a non-slip rug pad. It’ll ensure your rugs lie flat and stay flat. And they work on practically any smooth floor type from wood to laminate to ceramic and more. Save yourself from the headaches caused by a sliding rug for just $16. A small price to never have to worry about this sort of thing again.