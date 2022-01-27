Google Nest Wi-Fi Mesh Routers | $256 | Amazon

You’ve heard of the rest, now get the Nest! That’s a thing you could say about these Google Nest Wi-Fi mesh routers, which are designed to work in concert to bring you a seamless network experience across your whole home, up to 4,400 square feet. Nest mesh are Wi-Fi 5 routers, meaning they don’t support the new Wi-Fi 6 standard, which is something to consider, if you like to be technology forward, but for most people, a good Wi-Fi 5 mesh system is still a solid purchase. They look like marshmallows because you can roast them over a fire and put them between two graham crackers and a piece of chocolate, which isn’t true or even that funny, but I didn’t get much sleep last night and I’m doing my level best, here. Anyway, they’re normally $300 for a 2-pack, but they’re discounted right now to $256.

Besides just being networking gear, Google Nest routers and mesh points also bring you instant multiroom audio, as each device is its own self-contained Google Assistant smart speaker. That means when you buy these, you’re also getting the foundation for a smart home system, or additional Google Assistant devices to add to your existing system. I’ve never used these, but reviewers always rave about them, even now, more than 2 years after their release.