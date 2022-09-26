JBL Tune 130NC Earbuds | $80 | Amazon



Good earbuds can help your focus before work, max out that bench press, or just enjoy some good music or a great podcast. If you’ve not moved over to the world of wireless earbuds yet, then today’s your lucky day, because these JBL Tune 130NC Earbuds are down by 20% to $80, and they’re incredible. The JBL Tune 130NC Earbuds are sweatproof, water resistant, have incredible active noise cancelling to help you block out the outside world, have six microphones for excellent call quality, are incredibly comfortable , and have up to 40 hours of battery life thanks to the case holding a full 30-hour char ge . They’re great earbuds and at an excellent price, and they look good too, which is always a nice bonus if you love showing off your ears.