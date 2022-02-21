48V 15" Cordless String Trimmer w/two 2Ah Batteries | $112 | Amazon

24V 12" Chainsaw w/Charger and Battery | $120 | Amazon

48V 17" Cordless Lawn Mower w/2 Batteries and 24V Drill | $233 | Amazon

I’m happy to report that you can get a bunch of Greenworks tools—mostly of the lawncare variety—for up to 40% off right now at Amazon. That includes tools like this 15" cordless string trimmer with two 2Ah batteries, usually $160, but marked down to $112 right now. That comes with a dual-bay charger, as well. Or pick up this 24V 12" brushless chainsaw, which comes with a 4Ah battery and charger, for $80 off its usual $200 price tag. Or save a whopping $127 with this 48V, 17" brushless, cordless lawn mower and 24V cordless drill, with two 4.0Ah batteries and a dual-bay charger. That’s usually $360, and it’s been marked down to $233, for today only.

Having owned a Greenworks mower for four years, I can tell you that at least that product is an excellent investment. It’s easy to use, lightweight, and plows through grass like a champ. Like most electric mowers, sure, it can get bogged down in tall grass, but the 4Ah battery I bought later—the same one that comes with this mower—was more than enough for the 1/8-acre yard I used it on before I left Texas. I also spent more on that mower, sans battery, than this one does with two 4Ah batteries, so if you get this deal, I am jealous. Your patience has been rewarded! But this deal is only lasting today, so jump on it now!