Gravastar Sirius Wireless Earbuds | $63 | Amazon



We’re not sure if an earbud case should look like it’s about to turn on your and lead a robot uprising, but there’s probably no harm in it. If you’re up for the risk, then these Gravastar Sirius Wireless Earbuds are down by 30% to $63 today, and we’re fairly certain they’re already plotting the downfall of humanity. The Gravastar Sirius Wireless Earbuds have powerful 7.2mm drivers to make sure they can bass through your skull, and give an incredible sound quality, they have different headphone modes including a low latency gaming mode, have a battery life of up to 16 hours, and they’re comfortable with a waterproof IPX5 rating too. Just don’t turn your back on them and you’ll probably be fine.