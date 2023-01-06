These $16 Silicone Food Lids Are the Kitchen Invention You Didn’t Know You Needed

Silicone Stretch Lids - 14 Pack | $16 | 36% Off | Amazon
The future is now! The foods? Fresh! The lids? Silicone! Plastic wrap is a thing of the past! Real talk now: these silicone stretch lids fit to the shape of your roundest item. Bowls, soda cans, jars, glass food containers! There’s a stretchy silicone lid for all of them! This set’s food-grade silicone is microwave and refrigerator safe, and each lid is strong enough to stack in the fridge. Personally, I’ve always wanted one of these lids for proofing bread dough, since it’s one of the only times I use plastic wrap in my kitchen. New year, new eco-friendly efforts, right? This whole set is just $16 right now—36% off for a new world of food storage.