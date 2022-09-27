Xbox Core Wireless Controller (Mineral Camo) | $70 | Amazon

Microsoft released a new color variant of its Xbox core controller. This camouflage pattern of bold blue and purple covers not just the shell, but the buttons and sticks as well. I for one love this. Hey Microsoft, keep making awesome new colors and patterns for your controllers. I would like to own them all. If you’re on the hunt for a good Xbox controller , you really can’t beat first party. Plus it’s one of the best options for playing on PC. You can own one for $70.