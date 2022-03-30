Insta360 GO 2 l $290 | Amazon | Promo Code ACTION9

Let’s face it — whether you like social media or not it’s here to stay, and if you didn’t post your latest adventure to Instagram and Tik Tok with a perfectly curated video you might as well have just stayed home. Serving all the looks but have none of the camera skills to make your latest adventure look as Insta-worthy as you want? No problem — the Insta360 GO 2, The World’s Smallest Action Cam, is here to do all the dirty work so you can focus on being in the moment without losing the photo op. With code ACTION9, you can save $9 off the usual price.

Advertisement

Weighing about six times lighter than your current action cam and boasting the same sized image sensor, the Insta360 GO 2 is full of incredible features that will make any adventure look picture perfect, and clips right to your shirt. Whether you’re swimming with sea turtles in Hawaii, taking a hot air balloon ride in New Mexico, or skydiving in Dubai, this action cam is as on-the-go as you are, featuring FlowState Stabilization that keeps your shot steady, no matter how many bumps, falls, or bloopers you run into. The charging station is a case, charger, tripod, and controller at the same time, so you don’t have to bring too many items along on your next wild ride.

The camera itself is as tiny as it gets, allowing for creative uses and shots you can’t access with other cameras. Slow motion (4x), timelapse, hyperlapse (6x), horizon leveling algorithms that keep the video upright, night lapse mode to adjust exposure, HDR video, and aquavision that makes water as clear as real life — this pocket-sized action cam does it all, so you only have to worry about dreaming up the perfect caption.



Please note: for safety, anyone with a pacemaker is advised against wearing the GO 2 on their chest or using the magnet pendant, because of the magnetism.