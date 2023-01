We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Commercial Chef Countertop Microwave | $77 | Amazon

Sometimes in this life, ovens just are not fast enough. This is where microwaves come in. This highly-reviewed countertop microwave is currently 23% off and will make late night snacks and time-crunched breakfasts a whole lot easier. The best feature? Check out those sweet dials. With mostly 5-star reviews and a price tag under $100, this is a great chance to invest in that newfangled microwave technology all the kids are talking about.