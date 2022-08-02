Asus TUF Dash 15 Ultra-Slim Gaming Laptop | $1, 382 | Amazon



I’m very excited b y the Asus TUF Dash 15. This thing looks sleek as heck. I’m particularly fond of the teal- highlighted WASD. It’s a stylish but unintrusive way to shout, “oh yeah, this baby is for gamers.” So what do we have in this ultra-slim gaming laptop? We’ll its rockin’ a GeForce RTF 3070, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. The display is 15.6" FHD with a 240Hz refresh rate. Its list price is $1,500, but it’s 8% off. 8% doesn’t sound like a whole lot but at this price, it’s knocking it down by $118 which is nothing to scoff at.