The Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Is Available Now—Save Up to $100

Order your Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, S23+, or S23 and receive a free credit or gift card.

Joe Tilleli
The Samsung Galaxy S23, S23 Ultra, and S23+ are on display.
Graphic: Samsung

Samsung’s newest line of Galaxy phones—the S23 Ultra, S23+, and S23—are available now. The biggest highlight of improvement over the S22 series is the camera. The S23 series supports a new Super HDR with a wider 12-bit dynamic color range. You can film in 8K and absorb 2.5x more light for incredibly clear details. You’ll get brighter photos in low light conditions and it has a faster, more reliable autofocus. New features named Astrofocus and Expert RAW give you a ton of new controls over editing your photos at professional levels. Something extra cool about the S23 Ultra is it has a built-in S-Pen.

A $100 Samsng Credit is being offered when you order from the Samsung site. In addition, Best Buy and Amazon are each offering $100 gift cards for their storefronts with your purchase.

