Nintendo Switch OLED Model: Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Edition | $360 | GameStop

Nintendo’s latest special edition console is beautiful. Scarlet and purple Joy-Con controllers, a white dock with illustrations of the new legendary Pokémon Koraidon and Miraidon, and a detailed backside of illustrations of the starters Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly, it’s all just stunning. Plus, this is the Switch OLED model which comes with a larger screen capable of vivid colors and super deep blacks. It’s in stock right now at Best Buy and GameStop, but don’t sit around waiting because that will surely change real soon. Pokémon fans should be excited to play the upcoming entry in the series—Pokémon Scarlet and Violet—on this special edition Switch OLED. The game releases November 18 and is available for pre-order now.

