Philips 3200 Series Automatic Espresso Machine w/ Milk Frother | $420 | Amazon



A professional, reliable, press-button espresso machine and milk frother that can sit on your countertop? Yes, it exists. Not only that, but the Philips 3200 Series Automatic Espresso Machine w/ Milk Frother is 30% off during Amazon Prime Day 2022. It normally retails at a hefty $600, but you can pick one up for just $420 right now. With this machine, you’re able to brew espresso, espresso lungo, americano, and regular coffee, as well as steam milk and dispense plain old hot water. It grinds the beans and produces a fresh cup for each use — and did I mention most parts are dishwasher safe? Plus, you can make your mornings even easier by using the intuitive touch display to program it overnight. So go ahead, get that home espresso machine you’ve been dreaming about. It’s on sale today.