The Perfect Coffee Is in Your Hands With This 43% Off Pour Over Kit

London Sip Pour Over Coffee Set | $80 | 43% Off | Wayfair

I greatly admire control freaks who perfect pour over or f rench press coffee. I’m not one of them, but I’m open to learning. Po ur over lets you control every single little aspect of the coffee experience—from water temperature, to the speed , the strength, and how much coffee you make at a time. This stainless steel and borosilicate glass set is the pour over set for starters. First, it includes measuring scoops and a gooseneck kettle, so now you don’t have an excuse about not having a proper kettle. Second, the pour over glass can make a few cups of coffee at once, and has a reusable steel mesh filter—cut down on buying paper ones, why don’t ya. The whole set makes a precision-pour coffee that’s probably better than your usual watered down crap. Take your time and enjoy the process.