A good pair of noise-cancelling headphones can change your life. Okay, that might be a little dramatic, but they can definitely improve your day to day. Whether you commute to work on a bus or train, if you find yourself a frequent traveler on a plane multiple times per year, or if you work in a busy and chatty office, a set of headphones with active noise cancellation can help you focus in on what you want to hear with no distractions.

Right now, Amazon has the Nothing Headphones on sale for 15% off. That brings the price down from $299 to just $254, saving you $45.

The Nothing Headphones are capable of producing powerful sound and support noise-cancellation. The six built-in mics are able to analyze and neutralize incoming audio from your environment so you can enjoy your music or podcasts in peace.

Thes headphones can keep up with you all day long. The battery will last you a full 80 hours on a single charge. Plus if you ever find them without life, a quick five-minute charge will grant you another five hours of listening time.