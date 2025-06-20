Logo
Kinja Deals

The Nothing Headphones for $45 off Can Cancel Out the Sound of the World Around You

Listen to only what you want to be listening to with the help of a pair of Nothing Headphones, now 15% off.

ByJoe Tilleli
Share to TwitterShare to FacebookShare to RedditShare to EmailShare to Link

A good pair of noise-cancelling headphones can change your life. Okay, that might be a little dramatic, but they can definitely improve your day to day. Whether you commute to work on a bus or train, if you find yourself a frequent traveler on a plane multiple times per year, or if you work in a busy and chatty office, a set of headphones with active noise cancellation can help you focus in on what you want to hear with no distractions.

Suggested Reading

Target’s Pet Halloween Costumes Start at Just $5, So Your Dog (or Cat) Can Join the Spookfest
Score Hundreds Off Phones, Laptops, and More at Back Market This Holiday
Hurry! Samsung's Stunning 4K OLED Is Up To 52% Off Today

Right now, Amazon has the Nothing Headphones on sale for 15% off. That brings the price down from $299 to just $254, saving you $45.

Related Content

Actually Listen to Those Vinyls You've Been Collecting With a High-Fidelity Record Player for $30 off
The Nothing Headphones for $45 off Can Cancel Out the Sound of the World Around You

The Nothing Headphones are capable of producing powerful sound and support noise-cancellation. The six built-in mics are able to analyze and neutralize incoming audio from your environment so you can enjoy your music or podcasts in peace.

Nothing Headphone (1) | 15% off | Amazon

Thes headphones can keep up with you all day long. The battery will last you a full 80 hours on a single charge. Plus if you ever find them without life, a quick five-minute charge will grant you another five hours of listening time.

See for $254 at Amazon


📬 Sign up for Kinja Deals

Here's your one-stop shop for the best deals of the day. Sign up now for the free newsletter!