The second-gen Nest Hub from Google is a lovely little aid to keep beside your bed or on your kitchen counter. Control lights or the TV with just a tap or your voice. Pull up recipes and play your favorite music while you cook in the kitchen or maybe catch up on your favorite shows because you’re much better than me and don’t need to follow a recipe. It’s okay, I’ve only been cooking this sweet potato curry soup for 5 years. You’d think I’d have the recipe memorized at this point, but nope! I’ll have to watch the latest episode of Succession while in front of the TV eating the soup, but not you! You’re incredible.