The Meta Quest 3 VR Headset Pre-Order Is Officially Live Now

The Meta Quest 3 is nearly here, and it’s so close that you can finally pre-order it. The headset comes in a 128GB version and a 512GB version, and will not only be able to play all the upcoming VR games, but also has a huge back catalogue of titles thanks to existing Meta games, and even comes with Asgard’s Wrath 2 for free.

Meta Quest 3 | $500 | Pre-Order

The Meta Quest 3 512GB even comes with a 6-month trial of BBY’s VR subscription too, which is a nice little bonus. You’ll only be able to pre-order this up until October 10th, because after that, you’ll have to buy it straight up. If you’ve never tried VR before, this is going to be the most comfortable and impressive way to get your hands and eyes on it.