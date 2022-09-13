The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Pre-order) | $60 | Amazon

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild | $60 | Amazon

The much-anticipated sequel to Nintend o’s generation-defining open-world game The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild got another trailer today during the Nintendo Direct. And with it, we finally got the title card reveal. The sequel will be named The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The trailer itself didn’t show all too much we hadn’t seen yet. There is going to be this cool glider we can fly around on it looks like. Still, the main event of this clip is the name and release date, which is May 12, 2023 . Amazon hasn’t updated its entry to reflect that at the time of writing this, but the game is pre-orderable on the site. And if you still haven’t gotten around to Breath of the Wild, well ... what are you waiting for?

