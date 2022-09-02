The Last of Us Part 1 (PS5) | $70 | Amazon

The Last of Us Part 1 (PS5) | $70 | Best Buy

The Last of Us Part 1 (PS5) | $70 | GameStop

The Last of Us is considered by many to be the best narrative-driven game of the past decade and for good reasons. Some folks have questioned the necessity of it getting a PS5 remake given it received a still impressive look remaster for the PS4. I can see Sony’s decision in doing so given the upcoming HBO series based on the game. They seem to be going all in with that and want the entry point to the series to be available in the best possible version it can be for anyone new wanting to come along because of the show. And, of course, they want to charge full price for it. That said, if you have not played this game, The Last of Us Part 1 will be the best-looking way to do so.

